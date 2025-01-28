Jenni Berz Takes Seat Long Held By Her Mother On City Council

Jenni Berz on Tuesday stepped into the seat long held by her mother on the City Council.

Ms. Berz picked up the votes of six council members to fill the seat until the winner of the March 4 City Council District 6 race.

Carol Berz died unexpectedly last Dec. 11.

Mark Holland received the vote of Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod and Jennifer Gregory was supported by Councilwoman Marvene Noel.

Running in the March 4 election will be Ms. Berz, Mr. Holland, Ms. Gregory, Christian Siler and Robert C. Wilson.

Ms. Berz was sworn in by City Judge Sherry Paty.

Jenni Berz long worked with her mother in a downtown mediation service.