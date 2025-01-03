Lookout Mountain, Ga., Hiring New Fire, Police Chief Year Later

The town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., is considering a new fire and police chief a year after hiring the last one.

The town put out a notice that is will conduct a public hearing "regarding the potential appointment of a new chief of police and fire."

It will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1214 Lula Lake Road.

This time a year ago, Chief Todd Gann gave his letter of resignation. He had worked for the city 15 years as chief of the department.

Dewayne Steele was then named the new chief of Fire and Police for the town.

He began his career as a firefighter in Rossville, Ga. from 1974-1982. He was an officer with the Walker County Sheriff’s Department as well as a jail administrator with the Walker County Detention facility with the rank of captain.