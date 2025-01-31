Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday

Funeral services for a Cleveland realtor who police say was killed by her ex-husband will be Monday.

The family of Karen Hopper Liner will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. at the "Ridge Chapel" of Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, 2412 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland.

A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

Ms. Liner was found dead at her home in a new Cleveland subdivision last Monday morning. Craig Lliner is facing a murder charge. The couple's divorce was finalized last September.

The family said in her obituary:

On Nov. 8, 1973, David and Margaret Hopper became the proud parents of Karen Anne. In a couple year's time, their son Andrew arrived, giving Karen not only a brother, but her first best friend. From the beginning, Karen was independent, strong-willed, tenacious and never changed. These characteristics made her a force for good, and she used these attributes, determined to make the world a better place.

Musically gifted, Karen played clarinet in the band, and owned the stage in show choir while attending Bradley County High School. Graduating with honors in 1992, Karen continued her education at Lee University, receiving her degree in 1995. Pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse, Karen continued on to nursing school at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga where she graduated in 1998.

Karen loved being a nurse in the antepartum unit at Bradley Memorial where she tended to the newborn babies and helped new moms learn the ropes. This job prepared her for her next big career change. In 2003, she herself became a new mother to her son, Asher Braden. It was love at first sight. Asher was promoted to the status of big brother in 2010 as Karen brought her daughter Ariana Rose into the world. For the second time, she found love at first sight. Karen, a dedicated mother, made her children the center of her world.

As her children grew, her need to help others never left her. In 2020, Karen studied and passed her Tennessee real estate license with top marks. Smart and dedicated, Karen became a star realtor at Bender Realty where she thrived, finding people their dream home.

Karen’s generosity, kindness, and loyalty drew people to her, giving her a broad range of friends which enriched her life. Karen’s giving heart led her to work with many charitable organizations like Women United and Rotary International.

With a legacy of love, cherishing her memory are her parents, David and Margaret Hopper, son Asher Liner, daughter Ariana Liner, brother Andrew (Sydney) Hopper, niece Elin Hopper, uncles and aunts Larry (Becky) Hopper, Phil (Diana) Day, and Carol Gowers, many cousins, special friends Randy Baxter, Emily Brown, Sarah Evors, Jeani Featherngill, Adam (Jennifer) Hammond, Deanna Hitch, and Jennifer Martin.