Pair Charged In Slaying Of 17-Year-Old Are Given Prison Sentences

Two youths charged in a case in which a 17-year-old was gunned down in Alton Park have been given prison sentences.

They entered guilty pleas in the July 24, 2023, slaying of K'Angelo “Kai/Bolo” Alford.

The shooter, Robert Blocker Jr., was 15 at the time. He got a 23-year sentence for second-degree murder.

The driver, Mafia M. Marshall, who was 20, got 10 years for facilitation of first-degree murder.

Police were dispatched at 10:52 p.m. to 3700 Highland Ave. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was unresponsive. He was taken by EMS to Erlanger Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

They said several witnesses gave specific information about the vehicle. A matching vehicle was observed on surveillance video driving past the victim at 10:50 p.m.

The vehicle was seen on video arriving and driving around the victim's location on Highland Avenue as if "casing" the area. The vehicle then returned and drove up to the victim's location.

Surveillance video showed the victim approach the vehicle just prior to shots being fired. Video also showed a passenger window go down just prior to the shots being fired.

Police said, "During this time there were a large number of innocent bystanders, including children, in close proximity to the victim."

One of those present picked Marshall from a photo lineup as the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators said from the video they were able to identify the youth who fired the shots.

Police said, "Based on surveillance footage and numerous witness statements, suspects intentionally targeted and carried out the shooting of K'Angelo Alford."

Police said neither Marshall or the 15-year-old could lawfully possess a firearm in the state of Tennessee.

Both were initially charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.

Born on Dec. 28, 2005, in Chattanooga, the victim was a student at The Howard School and a member of the Westside Missionary Baptist Church.

His family said, "Kai's infectious happiness and unwavering love for life left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He possessed an extraordinary knack for finding joy in every situation, and his laughter was a beacon of light that brightened the lives of those around him. His positive and vibrant spirit was a source of inspiration and comfort to family and friends alike.



"A deeply cherished bond existed between Kai and his siblings, who were not just family, but his closest confidants and companions. The moments they shared together are a testament to the deep love and connection they held, creating memories that will forever be etched in their hearts.



"Kai's presence was a gift to all, and his absence will be keenly felt."



His survivors included five brothers and six sisters.