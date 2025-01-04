Car Crashes Into House At Waterhaven Drive; Driver Has To Be Extracated

An East Chattanooga home sustained damage when it was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

At 6:33 p.m., Green Shift companies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Waterhaven Drive on initial reports of an explosion. CPD, CFD and Hamilton County EMS responded and found that a car hit a house, going through a portion of a front bedroom and into the garage.

A babysitter and three small children were in the house at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Firefighters shored up one area to stabilize the structure, secured the house as much as possible and then turned it over the homeowners.



The elderly driver of the vehicle was entrapped and had to be cut out of the car by firefighters. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A building inspector was headed to the scene to examine the damage.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident.

Engine 6, Engine 4, Squad 1, Squad 19, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 10, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded.

Waterhaven Drive is off Harrison Pike and is near the Sterchi Farm portion of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.



