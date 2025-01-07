Latest Headlines

Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks

  • Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The city of Collegedale has started the new year by buying some new vehicles for the public works department. Chris McAloon, public works director, asked and received authorization to buy three new trucks. They all will be bought through the pre-negotiated contract between Ford of Murfreesboro and the state on behalf of the municipalities.

One of the new trucks will add another vehicle to the public works fleet, said Director McAloon. The other two will be replacements. The city has an aging fleet, with the average being 15 years old. One of these trucks that is being replaced has 186,000 miles.

A 2025 Ford F-150 crew cab, 4wheel drive pickup with a box will be bought for the price of $53,415,00.

Another is a 2025 Ford F-250 Crew Cab with 4-wheel drive with a ladder rack, that costs $71,704, and the third is a 2025 Ford F-350 Crew Cab XL with four-wheel drive and a nine-foot dump bed and electric hoist for $80,626.

The commission also approved selling a low-boy trailer from the public works department that had been purchased in 1967.

With the snowy weather expected later this week, dealing with the slick roads is on the minds of the city commission. They asked if these new trucks were planned for scraping roads and spreading salt. But they are not, said Mr. McAloon. The new trucks can be modified for additional equipment, but he said that the city already has four plow/salt trucks and three trucks used to spread brine.

City Manager Wayon Hines said that he and Public Works Director McAloon will  meet toward the end of the week when the forecast might be more definite to put a plan in place for taking care of icy roads.

Commissioner Debby Baker thanked David Bartow, founder and director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, for the Christmas decorations he created and installed for the city.

The airport terminal refresh should be complete in several days and it looks great, said Mayor Morty Lloyd. McKee Bakery will be providing Little Debbie Snacks free of charge to visitors in the terminal to showcase the products that are made in Collegedale.

Latest Headlines
Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks
  • Breaking News
  • 1/7/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • Sports
  • 1/7/2025
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
  • Sports
  • 1/7/2025
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • Breaking News
  • 1/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
  • Sports
  • 1/7/2025
City Plans Program With Zoning Incentives For Developers To Boost Affordable Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 1/7/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks
  • 1/7/2025

The city of Collegedale has started the new year by buying some new vehicles for the public works department. Chris McAloon, public works director, asked and received authorization to buy three ... more

CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • 1/7/2025

CHI Memorial marked a significant milestone in the construction of its new state-of-the-art CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Ringgold with a ‘topping out’ ceremony Tuesday. This traditional event, ... more

House Fire Contained On Stone Trace Drive Tuesday Morning
  • 1/7/2025

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house on fire Tuesday morning on Stone Trace Drive. Red Shift companies were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Stone Trace Drive off Tyner ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/7/2025
Snow Is In The Chattanooga Forecast For Friday
Snow Is In The Chattanooga Forecast For Friday
  • 1/6/2025
Global Firm Planning To Locate Downtown Is Eyeing Several Sites; Kronos Capital Plans $128 Million Investment, 350 Jobs
Global Firm Planning To Locate Downtown Is Eyeing Several Sites; Kronos Capital Plans $128 Million Investment, 350 Jobs
  • 1/6/2025
NOVONIX Buying 182 Acres At Enterprise South For Major New Facility; Investment Could Reach $2.1 Billion
  • 1/6/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Pardoned Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem
  • 1/7/2025
Clean, Affordable Food Shouldn't Be A Luxury—It's A Necessity
  • 1/7/2025
Universal Vouchers Are Back
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
  • 1/7/2025
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
  • 1/7/2025
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee At #8 Florida
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee At #8 Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Chattanooga's Reid Williams Earns FCS Rimington Award
  • 1/6/2025
Happenings
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
  • 1/7/2025
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
  • 1/6/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Governor Austin Peay
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Governor Austin Peay
  • 1/6/2025
“In The Open Air” Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
“In The Open Air” Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
  • 1/7/2025
Author Lakweshia Ewing Featured At International Book Bienal In São Paulo, Brazil
Author Lakweshia Ewing Featured At International Book Bienal In São Paulo, Brazil
  • 1/7/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
  • 1/2/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Pardoned Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem
  • 1/7/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
River City Company Seeks Artists For Final District Banner Refresh
  • 1/7/2025
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 1/7/2025
Rep. Dan Howell Proposes Cell Phone Restrictions During Classroom Instruction
  • 1/6/2025
Living Well
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga-Northshore Celebrates Grand Opening Jan. 16
  • 1/7/2025
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
  • 1/7/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Obituaries
Haley Elizabeth Cordle
Haley Elizabeth Cordle
  • 1/7/2025
Robert Reed Sanderlin
Robert Reed Sanderlin
  • 1/7/2025
Omah Laurette Romanchick
Omah Laurette Romanchick
  • 1/7/2025