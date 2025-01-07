Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks

The city of Collegedale has started the new year by buying some new vehicles for the public works department. Chris McAloon, public works director, asked and received authorization to buy three new trucks. They all will be bought through the pre-negotiated contract between Ford of Murfreesboro and the state on behalf of the municipalities.

One of the new trucks will add another vehicle to the public works fleet, said Director McAloon. The other two will be replacements. The city has an aging fleet, with the average being 15 years old. One of these trucks that is being replaced has 186,000 miles.

A 2025 Ford F-150 crew cab, 4wheel drive pickup with a box will be bought for the price of $53,415,00.

Another is a 2025 Ford F-250 Crew Cab with 4-wheel drive with a ladder rack, that costs $71,704, and the third is a 2025 Ford F-350 Crew Cab XL with four-wheel drive and a nine-foot dump bed and electric hoist for $80,626.

The commission also approved selling a low-boy trailer from the public works department that had been purchased in 1967.

With the snowy weather expected later this week, dealing with the slick roads is on the minds of the city commission. They asked if these new trucks were planned for scraping roads and spreading salt. But they are not, said Mr. McAloon. The new trucks can be modified for additional equipment, but he said that the city already has four plow/salt trucks and three trucks used to spread brine.

City Manager Wayon Hines said that he and Public Works Director McAloon will meet toward the end of the week when the forecast might be more definite to put a plan in place for taking care of icy roads.

Commissioner Debby Baker thanked David Bartow, founder and director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, for the Christmas decorations he created and installed for the city.

The airport terminal refresh should be complete in several days and it looks great, said Mayor Morty Lloyd. McKee Bakery will be providing Little Debbie Snacks free of charge to visitors in the terminal to showcase the products that are made in Collegedale.