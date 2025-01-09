Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department Previous Next

A mishap with a kerosene heater started a fire at an Alton Park home Thursday morning.

Green Shift companies were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of W. 45th Street after 911 received a call from an occupant advising that the heater had blown up and sparked a fire in the living room. A grandmother and baby made it out safely.

Firefighters established a water supply quickly and had a good knockdown on the fire.

There were no injuries and Red Cross will be assisting the impacted family.

Fire officials said that gasoline was accidentally used in the heater instead of kerosene.

Photos from the scene illustrate the impact of closing bedroom doors as one bedroom was mostly untouched and saved from any damage.

Engine 14, Engine 9, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 and our Operations Chief were on the scene. EPB, EMS, CPD, Red Cross and Public Works also responded. Public Works brought salt for water on the roadway from fire trucks.