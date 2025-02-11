Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDRES DOMINGO, PASQUAL

407 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE



BAILEY, BRANDI RENEE

9311 BILL REED RD OOLETWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

222 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAILEY, SHATERRA ROTRICE

208 HAWKINS OAK LN APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101436

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



BLOCKER, DANIELLE NICOLE

2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BOATWRIGHT, KELLE LENEE

393 MOUNTAIN ST DOYLE, 38559

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



BURD, EVA MARAIKA

808 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191401

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZOLAM WITH IN



CHEA, PIK ASHLEY

638 FRANKFURT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO

4328 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DOMINGO, FELIX ANDRES407 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINORRAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYSTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURERAPESTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURERAPEDOSS, TIMOTHY LEE9311 BILL REED RD OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEDWARDS, JAMES PERRY113 GOODSON AVE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN254 SCRATCH ANKLE RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFTA THEFT OF PROPERTYFRALEY, RANDALL LEE760 SAWMILL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYGAINES, GEORGE WILLIAM7014 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONGLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDEREMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYCRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDEREMPLOY OF FIREAREM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYCRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDEREMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISMGOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS3133 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHIGGINS, PAUL731 C MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGHFIELD, HAYDON REECE402 LEE GORDAN MILL RD CHICKAMAUNGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNS, TYLER BRYANT7005 PINE BROOK DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)JOHNSON, JAMES JASON1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENKYLE, CHARLTON DUANE2063 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONLENDERING, JOSHUA7629 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163546Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER5081 CITY STATION OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMITCHELL, AARON LINNELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MONTGOMERY, BRIANA ELIZABETH611 VELVISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTPANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN1408 ADONNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS.OF METHRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPORTER, DARRION3915 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RACKLEY, JOHNATHAN DANIEL706 OAK CREST LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGREDDING, KOREYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTREED, TRACY DAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGREYNOLDS, MYRON T2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICKETTS, PAUL ERICK5309 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROBERSON, CONNIE FRANCIS193 RIDGESIDE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE7652 BORISS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH3413 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE3804 CUSCOWILLA TR CHATTANOOGA, 374154326Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSLADE, DARRELL Q5761 NOVACK ST WINSTON SALEM, 27105Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSLAYTON, JOHN ISAAC1308 LEARNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111705Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN2611 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT2036 Chilhowee Medical Park Maryville, 378045285Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUSKO, DESHAWN R2735 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSWAFFORD, JESSICA MIRANDAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRESISTING ARRESTVEAL, RONALD BRENT4013 WOODMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDJOY RIDINGVEST, STEVEN LEE831 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:



ANDRES DOMINGO, PASQUAL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/15/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, SHATERRA ROTRICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER BLOCKER, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BOATWRIGHT, KELLE LENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION CHEA, PIK ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOMINGO, FELIX ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE ELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FTA THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRALEY, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 10/26/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY GAINES, GEORGE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/15/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EMPLOY OF FIREAREM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/25/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HIGGINS, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/17/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/01/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MONTGOMERY, BRIANA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/27/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.OF METH

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST PORTER, DARRION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RACKLEY, JOHNATHAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING REDDING, KOREY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT REYNOLDS, MYRON T

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RICKETTS, PAUL ERICK

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/19/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERSON, CONNIE FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/02/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SLADE, DARRELL Q

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SLAYTON, JOHN ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/18/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, AARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUSKO, DESHAWN R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWAFFORD, JESSICA MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST VEAL, RONALD BRENT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

JOY RIDING VEST, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



