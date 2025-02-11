Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRES DOMINGO, PASQUAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
|
|BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/15/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAILEY, SHATERRA ROTRICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|BLOCKER, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BOATWRIGHT, KELLE LENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHEA, PIK ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOMINGO, FELIX ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- RAPE
|
|ELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FRALEY, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 10/26/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|GAINES, GEORGE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
|
|GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/29/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLOY OF FIREAREM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM
|
|GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HIGGINS, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MONTGOMERY, BRIANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF METH
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PORTER, DARRION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RACKLEY, JOHNATHAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOLDS, MYRON T
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RICKETTS, PAUL ERICK
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROBERSON, CONNIE FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/02/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SLADE, DARRELL Q
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SLAYTON, JOHN ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, AARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUSKO, DESHAWN R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SWAFFORD, JESSICA MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|VEAL, RONALD BRENT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VEST, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|