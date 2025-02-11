Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDRES DOMINGO, PASQUAL 
407 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE

BAILEY, BRANDI RENEE 
9311 BILL REED RD OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 
222 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, SHATERRA ROTRICE 
208 HAWKINS OAK LN APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON 
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101436 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

BLOCKER, DANIELLE NICOLE 
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BOATWRIGHT, KELLE LENEE 
393 MOUNTAIN ST DOYLE, 38559 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BURD, EVA MARAIKA 
808 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191401 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ALPRAZOLAM WITH IN

CHEA, PIK ASHLEY 
638 FRANKFURT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHEATON, NICHOLS ANTONIO 
4328 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEVOSE, DAVID ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DOMINGO, FELIX ANDRES 
407 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE

DOSS, TIMOTHY LEE 
9311 BILL REED RD OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDWARDS, JAMES PERRY 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN 
254 SCRATCH ANKLE RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FTA THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRALEY, RANDALL LEE 
760 SAWMILL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GAINES, GEORGE WILLIAM 
7014 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOY OF FIREAREM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CRIMINAL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS 
3133 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW 
453 PRINCESS JADE WAY SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HIGGINS, PAUL 
731 C MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGHFIELD, HAYDON REECE 
402 LEE GORDAN MILL RD CHICKAMAUNGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNS, TYLER BRYANT 
7005 PINE BROOK DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JOHNSON, JAMES JASON 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JUZWIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE 
705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE 
2063 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LENDERING, JOSHUA 
7629 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163546 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEYER, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER 
5081 CITY STATION OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MONTGOMERY, BRIANA ELIZABETH 
611 VELVISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

PANTAGES, CRAIG ALLEN 
1408 ADONNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF METH
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

PORTER, DARRION 
3915 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RACKLEY, JOHNATHAN DANIEL 
706 OAK CREST LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

REDDING, KOREY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

REED, TRACY DAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REYNOLDS, MYRON T 
2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICKETTS, PAUL ERICK 
5309 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERSON, CONNIE FRANCIS 
193 RIDGESIDE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROLLINS, KENNEDI DEZRAE 
7652 BORISS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH 
3413 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE 
3804 CUSCOWILLA TR CHATTANOOGA, 374154326 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SLADE, DARRELL Q 
5761 NOVACK ST WINSTON SALEM, 27105 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLAYTON, JOHN ISAAC 
1308 LEARNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111705 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CORDAIRUS DAIQUAN 
2611 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT 
2036 Chilhowee Medical Park Maryville, 378045285 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUSKO, DESHAWN R 
2735 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWAFFORD, JESSICA MIRANDA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST

VEAL, RONALD BRENT 
4013 WOODMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
JOY RIDING

VEST, STEVEN LEE 
831 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE 
1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

