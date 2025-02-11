Davis Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In Jan. 3, 2020, Slaying

Marvin Jermane Davis
A Criminal Court jury has returned a verdict of voluntary manslaughter against Marvin Jermane Davis in a fatal shooting from Jan. 3, 2020.
The jury also found Davis guilty of being a felon in possession of a weapon at the time of the crime.
He will be sentenced later by Judge Barry Steelman.
Davis had been charged with first-degree murder after police said he shot 32-year-old Michael Eric Williams multiple times. The victim died almost five months later.
Davis pleaded guilty in 2007 to attempted aggravated robbery and was not suppose to be carrying a gun.