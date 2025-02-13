Chattanooga Preparatory School Teacher Arrested On Multiple Charges

A Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation and kidnapping.
Kenya White was arrested on Wednesday on 14 different charges.
A Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation and kidnapping.
Kenya White was arrested on Wednesday on 14 different charges. more
Tthe Catoosa County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Feb. 4, regarding Lieutenant Keith Cantrell, who was alleged to have received compensation for working an extra job as a Deputy Sheriff ... more
“We run a very tight ship. I’m proud of the way we spend money,” Brooke Pippenger, town consultant and certified municipal financial officer told the Lookout Mountain, Tn. commissioners at the ... more