Pedestrian Struck On East 23rd Street

A pedestrian was struck Friday evening in front of the Dollar Store on East 23rd Street.
Witnesses said there was a large police presence and that a person had been taken into custody.
The victim was seen still lying in the roadway.
A pedestrian was struck Friday evening in front of the Dollar Store on East 23rd Street.
Witnesses said there was a large police presence and that a person had been taken into custody.
... more
Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.
As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) ... more
To use baseball vernacular, Deana and Will Hixson unexpectedly found their own field of dreams in a stone cottage home with about six acres of grassy and tree-dotted land surrounding it.
That ... more