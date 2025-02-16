Latest Headlines

Fire Breaks Out At Homeless Encampment Site On Sunday Afternoon

  • Sunday, February 16, 2025

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies quickly tackled a highly visible fire at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton County 911 started receiving multiple calls at 3:28 p.m. from drivers on Highway 27 who reported seeing smoke and flames in the area of Cherokee Boulevard and West Manning Street.

Chattanooga firefighters responded and found that the homeless encampment blaze had spread to the surrounding woods. The brush fire was moving in the direction of nearby buildings.



An aerial was used to knock down the flames and then hand lines were used to fully extinguish the fire. Crews had it under control in minutes.

There were no injuries and no damage/extension to neighboring businesses. No one was found at the site.

Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Engine 4, Engine 17, Engine 10, Engine 12, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded, along with CPD and HCEMS.

