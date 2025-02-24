Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, February 24, 2025
Latest Headlines
Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 17-23
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Child Abuse - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 2/24/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • Breaking News
  • 2/24/2025
Breaking News
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025

In 1909, Oliver Burnside Andrews and Johnny Dodds, manager, appealed to baseball’s Atlantic Southern League that Chattanooga deserved its own team. Andrews then proceeded to win approval from ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ACUFF, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/23/2025
CARTA Broadening Its Fundraising; Planning New Downtown Bus Station
  • 2/22/2025
Man Who Was Shot And Killed At Brainerd Gas Station Left Behind Grieving Fiancee, 3 Kids
  • 2/22/2025
911 Call Played At Case In Which Cleveland Man Is Charged In Murder Of Ex-Wife
  • 2/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/22/2025
Opinion
New Downtown Bus Station Is A Pipe Dream
  • 2/23/2025
Go Independent
  • 2/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
  • 2/24/2025
Commissioner Highlander Supports His District
  • 2/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: DAs On defense; W.H.O. Begone
  • 2/24/2025
Sports
#2/4 Vols Cap Sweep Of Samford With 11-1 Win
  • 2/23/2025
#15/13 Lady Vols Out-Wrestle Gators In Swamp, 86-78
  • 2/23/2025
UTC Women Finish Strong In 51-46 Road Victory Over ETSU
  • 2/23/2025
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
  • 2/21/2025
Lanier Scores 30 In #6 Vols' 77-69 Road Win At #7 Texas A&M
  • 2/22/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Wreath Walk At Thrive
  • 2/24/2025
2 Warthogs Move From Florida To Chattanooga Zoo
  • 2/24/2025
Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program Set For March 18
  • 2/22/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/24/2025
Peter Essick To Be Special Guest At Photographic Society's March Meeting
  • 2/22/2025
Entertainment
Remembering Anthony Burger - Cleveland Piano Prodigy
  • 2/23/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Carroll
  • 2/24/2025
Songbirds Youth Talents Showcase Is April 24
  • 2/23/2025
Red Carpet Film Premiere Of The Solution Is June 7
  • 2/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Opinion
New Downtown Bus Station Is A Pipe Dream
  • 2/23/2025
Go Independent
  • 2/23/2025
Senator Blackburn: Under Biden, Human Trafficking Soared; Here’s How Congress Can Stop It
  • 2/24/2025
Dining
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Business
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
  • 2/22/2025
Duke Steps Into Key Leadership Role At Fenix24, Driving Cyber Recovery Excellence
  • 2/21/2025
EPB Payment Kiosks Proving Valuable; Storage Batteries To Help With Power Management
  • 2/21/2025
Real Estate
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
  • 2/21/2025
Student Scene
School Board Discusses Budgets, Stipends For Coaches And The HELPme App
  • 2/21/2025
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
  • 2/21/2025
Lee Alum, CEO Of Whiteboard, To Speak On "Entrepreneurship For The Common Good"
  • 2/21/2025
Living Well
Cardiac Rehab Helps Patients Build Healthier Lives
  • 2/21/2025
Navy In Her Blood: Joan Hortin’s Journey Across Oceans And Continents - A Morning Pointe Resident Story
  • 2/20/2025
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • 2/21/2025
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Obituaries
Forrestine "Tina" Blackburn
  • 2/24/2025
Nancy Joan Fecht
  • 2/22/2025
Susan Virginia Ogletree
  • 2/22/2025
Government
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • 2/21/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Child Abuse - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/24/2025