Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who shoplifted more than $130 worth of merchandise from a local clothing store. The woman was recorded by store surveillance and also observed by a store loss prevention employee.

The incident happened in January. The suspect, a white woman, entered the TJ Maxx store on West Walnut Avenue shortly after 12:40 p.m. and began to shop. A store loss prevention employee told police the suspect concealed approximately $134 of merchandise on her person before leaving the store without paying. The loss prevention employee followed the suspect into the parking lot and asked her to return to the store, but she refused. The woman was with two men who were with her in the store but apparently did not shoplift anything themselves. The three were seen walking across the parking lot, but witnesses did not see them getting into a car.

The suspect is a white woman with reddish brown hair who wore a pink neck scarf which at times she pulled up over her face. However, she was also recorded on store surveillance without her face covered. She wore a gray and black plaid jacket or shirt over a black T-shirt with an image of a skull with roses around the crown.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.