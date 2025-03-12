City Election Cost Set At $206,892; Runoffs May Add $50,000 To $75,000

Holding a separate city of Chattanooga election will cost city taxpayers $206,892, election officials said. And the expense of conducting two City Council runoffs will add another $50,000 to $75,000.

City officials in the past have discussed possibly holding the city election in conjunction with other elections to save costs, but have come down on the side of separate elections.

The election day costs include $8,375 for legal notices, $85,653 for election day officials, $63,002 for pre-election officials, $15,586 for ballots, $20,529 for miscellaneous, and $18,747 for the election audit.

The runoff election will be April 8. Early voting is March 19-April 3 at the election office off Amnicola Highway.

Runoffs will include Jenni Berz and Christian Siler for District 6 and Marvene Noel and Anna Golladay for District 8.