Volkswagen Going To 2 Shifts; Offering Some Worker Buyouts As Sales Slow

With Electric Vehicle sales not doing as well as expected, Volkswagen said it is going to a two-shift production at its Chattanooga plant and offering some employee buyouts.

Volkswagen Group of America officials said, "Volkswagen Group of America’s (VWGoA) Chattanooga plant will return to a primarily two-shift production model beginning on March 31. This decision reflects the need for flexibility and a profitably-run business to support continued investment and growth in the U.S. market.

"As part of Volkswagen Group’s global efficiency programs, we are optimizing our production capacity across all locations. Given the currently cautious demand for EVs in the U.S., we are adjusting our production in Chattanooga accordingly. By consolidating production into a highly efficient two-shift model, we ensure that our operations remain competitive and agile.

"To accommodate this change, we are offering production employees a voluntary attrition program with competitive benefits, including severance packages, retirement options, and education programs in partnership with the State of Tennessee. Rightsizing our business ensures we remain agile and competitive in a dynamic industry and economic environment. We remain committed to our team members, our customers, and our presence in Chattanooga. This change supports that commitment."

VW did not say how many workers will be affected.