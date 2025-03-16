Man Struck And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Highway 58

A man, 60, was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Highway 58.
Chattanooga Police responded at 12:15 a.m. to a pedestrian struck call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man deceased.
CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Chevy Malibu was traveling north on Highway 58 in the left/first lane of travel. The pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking eastbound across Highway 58 in extreme rain and storm conditions when he was struck by the vehicle.
This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.