Latest Headlines

Man Struck And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Highway 58

  • Sunday, March 16, 2025

A man, 60, was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Highway 58.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:15 a.m. to a pedestrian struck call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man deceased. 

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Chevy Malibu was traveling north on Highway 58 in the left/first lane of travel. The pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking eastbound across Highway 58 in extreme rain and storm conditions when he was struck by the vehicle. 

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Lady Flames' Basketball Season Comes To End At South Regional
Lady Flames' Basketball Season Comes To End At South Regional
  • Sports
  • 3/16/2025
Man Struck And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Highway 58
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2025
Man, 44, Shot And Killed On Youngstown Road On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2025
Nationally-Ranked Bradley Central Strikes Gold (Again) For 4A 3-Peat
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/16/2025
Flames Survive Wind In 1-0 Baseball Win
  • Sports
  • 3/15/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNEY,CORNELIUS ... more

East Ridge Dog Park Staying Put For Now As Debate On Site Continues
  • 3/15/2025

The East Ridge dog park is staying where it is for now. Many residents who use the park are passionate about not moving it to city owned property at 1623 Springvale Road, as was proposed by City ... more

Several Area Storm Centers Set Up; Rhea County Preparing For Severe Storm
  • 3/15/2025

Several shelters were being opened in the wake of a threatening tornado headed for the Chattanooga area. Officials noted that the latest forecast continues to call for the chance of tornadoes, ... more

Breaking News
Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire
Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire
  • 3/15/2025
Shipley Resolution Would Have WWTA Operate Decentralized Sewage Systems
  • 3/15/2025
Man, 21, Shot On Central Avenue
  • 3/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/15/2025
Chickamauga Officer Who Was Caught Up In Murder-Suicide Dies Of His Injuries
  • 3/14/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Sports
Vols Headed To SEC Title Game After 70-65 Win Over Top-Seed Auburn
  • 3/15/2025
#1/2 Vols Explode In Seventh Inning To Run-Rule #6/7 Gators
  • 3/15/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins Second MLS NEXT Contest Over Visiting Huntsville
  • 3/15/2025
Vols Beat Texas, 83-72, To Advance To Play Auburn At SEC Tournament
  • 3/14/2025
Lady Flames' Basketball Season Comes To End At South Regional
  • 3/16/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Alan Pressley Enjoys Encouraging People With Shadowboxes
John Shearer: Alan Pressley Enjoys Encouraging People With Shadowboxes
  • 3/15/2025
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local And Regional Artists, Works
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local And Regional Artists, Works
  • 3/14/2025
Profiles of Valor: 1LT Alexander Nininger — First WWII Medal Of Honor
Profiles of Valor: 1LT Alexander Nininger — First WWII Medal Of Honor
  • 3/14/2025
Springtime Movie Night At McDonald Farm Showing "Over The Hedge" March 21
Springtime Movie Night At McDonald Farm Showing "Over The Hedge" March 21
  • 3/14/2025
Israeli Cultural Emissaries At The Jewish Cultural Center March 23
  • 3/14/2025
Entertainment
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
  • 3/15/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/15/2025
CMC Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients; Recital And Tea April 6
CMC Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients; Recital And Tea April 6
  • 3/15/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Film Festival Returns June 20-28
  • 3/14/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Dining
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Business
82 Tennessee Counties Start 2025 With Unemployment Rates Below 5%
  • 3/13/2025
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
  • 3/14/2025
Fitz Fish Ponds Opens Store On Bliss Avenue
  • 3/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 3/14/2025
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Native Plant Nursery Opening Rescheduled
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
  • 3/14/2025
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
"Moving Past Fear - To Healing” Topic At First Church Of Christ, Scientist March 22
  • 3/14/2025
Obituaries
Ronald Edward Garrison
Ronald Edward Garrison
  • 3/15/2025
Helen Ruth Hibdon
Helen Ruth Hibdon
  • 3/15/2025
Harold Donald “Don” Duggan
Harold Donald “Don” Duggan
  • 3/15/2025
Government
Elections Board Changes Its Monthly Meeting Location
  • 3/14/2025
Elderly Resident Scammed Out Of $200,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025
Woman Finds Unknown Man In Her Adult Daughter's Bedroom - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025