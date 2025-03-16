Man Struck And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Highway 58

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:15 a.m. to a pedestrian struck call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man deceased.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Chevy Malibu was traveling north on Highway 58 in the left/first lane of travel. The pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking eastbound across Highway 58 in extreme rain and storm conditions when he was struck by the vehicle.

