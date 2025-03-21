Graysville, Tn. Man Arrested, Charged In Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation

An investigation involving special agents from the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Graysville, Tn. man.

In October 2024, special agents arrested Michael Williford (DOB Nov. 18,1985) charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor. Further investigation into digital devices revealed Williford had created child sexual abuse material.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Williford with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Deputies with the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office took Williford into custody Thursday night. He was booked into the Sequatchie County Jail without bond.

Parents seeking additional information about cybercrime, child exploitation, and how best to safeguard their loved ones can visit http://www.NetSmartz.org for a variety of topical, age-appropriate resources.