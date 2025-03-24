2 Teens Charged With Shooting At Woman, Her Children On Foust Street

Two teens have been charged with shooting at a woman and her children on Foust Street.

Gloire Mutubwa, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile face charges of reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree murder.

In the incident on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Foust Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman, age 33, said she was at her residence when she heard shouting outside and looked out to see a vehicle drive by her house. She said the vehicle turned around and came back toward her residence traveling west.

The woman said she saw two males lean out of both sides of the back seats holding guns. She said while she was trying to get the children into the house she was shot in the leg. She said three of her children were with her when the shots were fired.

Police found bullet defects in a window and in a door. Multiple shell casings were found in the street west of the residence.

Camera footage from the police Real Time center showed two males leaning out the rear windows firing toward the woman and her children.

The vehicle used in the shooting was recovered by police a short time after the incident.

Police said a witness identified the shooters, and the witness said they heard the shooters bragging about the incident.