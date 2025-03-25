Troy Kemp, Chad Everett Named To Leadership Posts At Chattanooga Prep

A new era began Tuesday at Prep Public Schools when the Board of Directors named Troy Kemp as chief executive officer and Chad Everett as vice president of schools and introduced them to the communities at both schools.

Officials said, "Both esteemed academic leaders are proud and prepared to take charge of the charter schools to ensure the success of every current and future Prep scholar."

Mr. Kemp was described as a visionary leader with 34 years of experience as a teacher, coach, administrator, and nonprofit leader. He spent 27 years at McCallie School in various roles beginning as a math teacher coach and departing as the associate headmaster for enrollment and marketing.

Mr. Kemp helped found the National Center for the Development of Boys at McCallie, serving as executive director for five years. He currently serves as director of strategic initiatives and partnerships at the world-renowned Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. He earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics and varsity football from Colgate University and a master’s degree in education in independent school leadership from Vanderbilt University.

Mr. Kemp said, “I am thrilled to lead the efforts of Prep Public Schools because this is an opportunity to rewrite the narrative, increase the expectations, and improve the outcomes for black and brown boys in Chattanooga and Knoxville. Challenges in the past may have pushed us back on our heels, but we are shifting our stance and playing from our toes.”

Officials said Mr. Everett "has earned a reputation for helping schools reach their full potential. " He currently serves as chief operating officer of IOTA Community Schools, a charter network serving 2,100 students. His career in education also began in the classroom, first as an instructional specialist and later as an English teacher.

Mr. Everett has led schools as an assistant principal, a campus president, and a principal. He earned two associate degrees from Southwest Tennessee Community College, a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis, and a Master’s degree in Education, Administration, and Supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Mr. Everett said, “I am excited for the opportunity to cultivate the environment I wanted as a scholar and that every scholar deserves – an environment where every scholar has the freedom to discover curricular truths, as well as truths about themselves; an environment where excellence is the expectation and the brilliance of scholars and teachers is embraced bell-to-bell, every class, every day. I am excited to lead at Prep Public Schools.”

Both men have passed all necessary background checks without issue, it was stated.

Micah Bess, who has been serving as Interim CEO since October 2024, will return to her previous role as chief operating officer.

Officials said, "The Board commends Micah for leading the organization with excellence and a steady hand during such a challenging time for the school."

Chattanooga Preparatory School is an all-boys public charter school that opened its doors to students in August 2018. Located in historic Highland Park and close to downtown Chattanooga, we are positioned to provide a unique and impactful educational opportunity for the young men in our urban communities. Our city has a boundless capacity for innovation, transformation, and economic prosperity. Unfortunately, these opportunities are not accessible for all members of our community, especially young men in urban core neighborhoods who are disproportionately impacted by poverty and educational inequity. We deeply and firmly believe that all students, regardless of background or zip code, have gifts and talents that may be cultivated, encouraged, and affirmed by intentional and transformative education. The families and young men of Chattanooga deserve greater opportunity and choice. Our aim is to inspire, empower, and educate the men of tomorrow in the hopes that their successes will create generational change within our communities.