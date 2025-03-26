Man, 25, Shot Early Tuesday Morning On East Brainerd Road

A man, 25, was shot early Tuesday morning on East Brainerd Road.



Chattanooga Police responded at 4:39 a.m. to a person shot call in the 6000 block of East Brainerd Road. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim stopped at the intersection and exited his vehicle to check on an issue with his vehicle.The suspects got out of a separate vehicle and shot at the victim. The suspects ran from the scene after shooting the victim.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.