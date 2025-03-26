Latest Headlines

Firefighters Are Able To Save Homes After Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Missionary Ridge

  Wednesday, March 26, 2025
photo by CFD

Firefighters successfully protected homes on Missionary Ridge on Wednesday night after a woods fire broke out.

It resulted in a large-scale response by the Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies.

At 4:45 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to a brush fire at 16th Avenue and E. 32nd Street in East Lake at the base of the ridge. As the fire started to climb the ridge and threaten nearby homes, a second division was established at the top of the ridge to combat the fire from all sides. Approximately 10-15 acres were burning.

At one point, the fire jumped Westside Drive, but it was extinguished by firefighters working at the top of the Ridge. CFD’s Drone Unit helped provide information on areas that needed water.

Crews dealt with steep terrain, making it an exhausting response for everyone involved as they worked to get necessary equipment in and out of the woods. For several hours, firefighters continued tackling the fire from the top and bottom of the Ridge until it was contained.

Due to their quick efforts and hard work, no structures caught fire and the damage was limited to the woods. Chattanooga Fire’s Wildland Team worked with Tennessee Forestry to cut breaks in the landscape and prevent further spread.

The cause of the fire is unclear. There were no injuries.

The CFD thanked the Tri-State Mutual Aid Companies for providing personnel on the scene of the fire and at Chattanooga fire stations.

Officials said, "We appreciate all of the fire companies and agencies who had a hand in fighting the fire tonight." 


photo by CFD
