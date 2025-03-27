Latest Headlines

Mark Holland Endorses Councilwoman Jenni Berz For Chattanooga City Council District 6

  • Thursday, March 27, 2025

District 6 candidate Mark Holland announced his endorsement of Jenni Berz in the district's run-off election. Here is his statement:

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of my friends, neighbors, and supporters in District 6 who stood beside me during my campaign for Chattanooga City Council. My decision to run for public office was fueled by a deep love for this community and a passion to see District 6 continue to grow and thrive.

"As a long-standing board member of MidTown Connect, I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside Councilwoman Jenni Berz to strengthen economic development, organize unifying community events, and uplift the voices of our district. Since the general election, Jenni and I have continued to work together on key initiatives that address our residents’ immediate and long-term needs..

"I’ve seen her commitment to transparent leadership, thoughtful planning, and responsiveness to the constituents’ concerns firsthand. Her dedication has only strengthened my confidence in the direction she is leading our district.

"Today, I am proud to endorse Councilwoman Jenni Berz for re-election to the Chattanooga City Council representing District 6. I encourage all of my supporters to stand with her and help continue the important work we’ve already started.

"Through my role on MidTown Connect and our joint efforts to establish the Tyner-Silverdale Neighborhood Association – an initiative that will bring city leadership and residents closer together – my commitment to District 6 is as strong as ever.

"Jenni’s leadership is exactly what District 6 needs, and I’m proud to support her as we continue working for the future of our community – together."

  • Sports
  • 3/27/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2025
  • Government
  • 3/27/2025
  • Government
  • 3/27/2025
  • Sports
  • 3/27/2025
  • Sports
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/27/2025

District 6 candidate Mark Holland announced his endorsement of Jenni Berz in the district's run-off election. Here is his statement: "I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of my friends, ... more

  • 3/27/2025

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled in favor of BlueCross in a case in which an employee was terminated for petitioning the Legislature about the firm's vaccination mandate. Chancellor Jeff ... more

  • 3/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON,ERICA ... more

  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 4/7/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 5/1/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/17/2025
  • 3/13/2025
  • 3/13/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/20/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/23/2025
  • 3/19/2025
  • 3/14/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/21/2025
  • 3/21/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/19/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/24/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/27/2025
  • 3/26/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/25/2025
  • 3/27/2025