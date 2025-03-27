Meigs County Man Arrested For Georgetown Arson

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Georgetown man in connection with an arson investigation.

On June 15, 2023, agents began investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a detached garage at a home in the 3000 block of Sugar Creek Road in Georgetown. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that the property owner, James Harry Burch, 66, was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Burch was arrested on March 19, and charged with one count of arson, one count of burning personal property, one count of filing a false report, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of insurance fraud $10,000-$60,000, and one count of insurance fraud $60,000-$250,000. He was booked into the Meigs County Jail on $25,000 bond.