Deconstruction Day At The Tivoli Turns Up Gems From The Past

Those involved in the $73 million plus Tivoli Performing Arts project collaborated with the Deconstruction Advisory Board for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to plan and arrange for a “Deconstruction Day at the Tivoli.”

It unearthed some special, historic gems that will get new life in a new location.

Among the items removed and saved for future reuse were 11 full glass wood interior doors, over 1,300 linear feet of mahogany trim and custom wood cabinet doors and drawers. Stair balusters, brass hinges, a small stainless steel bar sink and two bar stools were saved and donated to the Chattanooga Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Deconstruction is the systematic and careful disassembly of a building in order to recover materials for reuse thereby maximizing their economic, environmental, educational and cultural value to the community.

Tivoli Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson said, “We are proud to support this effort to use this phase of our construction to help other projects and other projects. It only goes to further demonstrate our commitment to this restoration being a benefit to all of our patrons, donors and the greater Chattanooga community at large.”

“TU Parks and Vaughn were forward thinking and open-minded partners in this effort to recover and redirect usable materials from the adjacent Trigg-Smartt building that the Tivoli Foundation acquired in 2019 (commonly referred to as the former Fowler Brothers Building) ensuring that the materials recovered would find new life rather than end up in a landfill."

Contributing to the success of the day were Advisory Board members Joe Meldahl of Dahl House Drafting, Emily Clayton of EMC Home Inspections and Board founder Pat Smith. Community partners who also participated in this opportunity were Shackelford Fine Building and UTC students and faculty from the Structural Masonry and Wood Design class.

To learn more about how you can support the restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and this work to transform a Chattanooga landmark, please visit tivolichattanooga.com/ yourtickettohistory .

If you or your organization is interested in learning more about the benefits of deconstruction or would like to plan a “Deconstruction Day” for your project or community, please contact Pat Smith at deconchatt@gmail.com.