Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire

photo by Tri Community Voluntary Fire Department
A violent single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road resulted in the motor ripping out of the vehicle, and catching fire in the woods.
The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the Tennessee/Georgia line.
Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department's Engine 5, Rescue 1, and Brush 1 arrived on scene and reported a vehicle with heavy front end damage in the roadway.
Firefighters began assessing the occupants, and quickly extinguished the woods fire caused by the motor.
One juvenile was transported by Hamilton County EMS with minor injuries. All other occupants were uninjured.
The roadway was closed for cleanup and later reopened.