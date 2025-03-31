Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road

Another development with 132 single-family homes is being proposed along narrow Snow Hill Road.

Kenneth and Deborah Scarbrough, of Birmingham, Ala., want the zoning changed from A-1 to R-1.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on April 14.

The application says, "The property owners of 6616 Snow Hill Road and 8454 and 8455 Groundhog Lane are requesting to rezone their property from A-1 to R-1 and approval for a residential PUD.



"The purpose of this request is for a proposed residential subdivision with 132 single family detached homes and approximately seven acres of community lot space, which accommodates onsite floodway area and a water quality stream buffer for Rogers Branch."