Latest Headlines

Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road

  • Monday, March 31, 2025

Another development with 132 single-family homes is being proposed along narrow Snow Hill Road.

Kenneth and Deborah Scarbrough, of Birmingham, Ala., want the zoning changed from A-1 to R-1.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on April 14.

The application says, "The property owners of 6616 Snow Hill Road and 8454 and 8455 Groundhog Lane are requesting to rezone their property from A-1 to R-1 and approval for a residential PUD.

"The purpose of this request is for a proposed residential subdivision with 132 single family detached homes and approximately seven acres of community lot space, which accommodates onsite floodway area and a water quality stream buffer for Rogers Branch."

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga's Taylor Long Named SoCon Pitcher Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Three Lee Lady Flames Named To Academic All-District Teams
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Don Moul Selected As TVA CEO
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Breaking News
Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road
  • 3/31/2025

Another development with 132 single-family homes is being proposed along narrow Snow Hill Road. Kenneth and Deborah Scarbrough, of Birmingham, Ala., want the zoning changed from A-1 to R-1. ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/31/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Gas Prices Rise 17.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/31/2025

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2025
Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire
Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire
  • 3/30/2025
Carl Levi, City And County Official And Veterans Advocate, Dies At 94
Carl Levi, City And County Official And Veterans Advocate, Dies At 94
  • 3/30/2025
Student Arrested After Bringing Handgun To Lake Forest Middle School
  • 3/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/30/2025
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Greenland
  • 3/28/2025
Sports
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
  • 3/31/2025
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
  • 3/31/2025
Paul Payne: Hoping Third Time Is A Charm For Mocs In Indiana Postseasons
Paul Payne: Hoping Third Time Is A Charm For Mocs In Indiana Postseasons
  • 3/30/2025
Chattanooga FC Plays To 2-2 Draw At Atlanta United 2
  • 3/30/2025
Mocs’ Makai Richards Creates His Own Style On And Off The Basketball Court
Mocs’ Makai Richards Creates His Own Style On And Off The Basketball Court
  • 3/30/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
  • 3/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
  • 3/29/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/31/2025
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
  • 3/28/2025
Entertainment
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Announces June Lineup
  • 3/31/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bob Culkeen
  • 3/31/2025
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
  • 3/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Free Spring Concert April 13
  • 3/31/2025
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Dining
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
  • 3/31/2025
East Ridge Getting Smoothie King, Jersey Mikes
  • 3/29/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water President Addresses New ASCE Report Card, Urges More Investment In Critical Water Infrastructure
  • 3/28/2025
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
  • 3/27/2025
RISE Chattanooga Launches B.O.O.M. To Ignite Creative Entrepreneurship
  • 3/27/2025
Real Estate
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
  • 3/31/2025
Owner Of Property At Corner Of Forest Avenue, Boylston Streets, Asks To Change It To 3 Lots
  • 3/31/2025
1010 E. 3rd Medical Office Building Is Sold For $6.9 Million
  • 3/27/2025
Student Scene
Covenant College Unveils Renovated Probasco Welcome Center On Lookout Mountain
Covenant College Unveils Renovated Probasco Welcome Center On Lookout Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Jennifer Davis Gives Resilience For Business Lecture At Southern Adventist University
Jennifer Davis Gives Resilience For Business Lecture At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/31/2025
GNTC Human Resources Receives Model Agency Award
  • 3/31/2025
Living Well
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
  • 3/31/2025
Legislation Advances To Prohibit Medical Discrimination Based On Vaccination Status
  • 3/31/2025
Choice Health Network Adds Jennifer Holder As Director Of Marketing And Development
Choice Health Network Adds Jennifer Holder As Director Of Marketing And Development
  • 3/31/2025
Memories
Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grant Recipients Announced
  • 3/31/2025
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
  • 3/24/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Outdoors
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meeting On Monday, April 14
  • 3/31/2025
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
Victor L. Scouten
Victor L. Scouten
  • 3/31/2025
Jacqueline Louise Baker McDaniel
Jacqueline Louise Baker McDaniel
  • 3/31/2025
Willene Webster Simmons
Willene Webster Simmons
  • 3/31/2025
Government
2025 “Spring CLEAN” Will Focus On Lakeshore Park, Hamilton St. Areas
  • 3/28/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/28/2025
Report Of Indecent Exposure Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2025