Garage Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon On Pamela Drive

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a garage fire Monday afternoon.



A neighbor called 911 authorities reporting heavy smoke at 7421 Pamela Drive. At 4:26 p.m., the Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene minutes later reporting a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters established water supply to get the 20x40 garage fire under control and contain it from spreading to the woods.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was in the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.



The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The garage is a total loss and damages are unknown.



Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department to stage in their district in the event of any additional emergency calls.



