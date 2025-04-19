Billy Graham "Took Down The Ropes" At Warner Park Easter Crusade

At the Warner Park fieldhouse near the zoo's giraffe exhibit there is an interesting marker.

Dr. Billy Graham preached his 1953 Easter message in Chattanooga at the Warner Park fieldhouse. The building is still standing with part being used by the Warner Park Zoo.

A special marker was erected, designating where Dr. Graham stood and preached.

Dr. Graham’s Chattanooga Crusade was March 14 through April 15. The event was Dr. Graham’s first integrated crusade, as the preacher went through the fieldhouse taking down the ropes that separated whites from blacks.

The crusade attracted thousands from all denominations.

Here is a link to the Easter message preached from this very spot on Easter Sunday, 1953.