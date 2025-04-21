Latest Headlines

Catoosa County Couple Convicted Of Child Cruelty; Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

  • Monday, April 21, 2025
A Catoosa County jury convicted a couple for cruelty to children in the first degree (two counts) and cruelty to children in the second degree (two counts). Each received a sentence of 20 years to serve in prison. No names were released due to the privacy of the children.

The couple were charged in December 2023 after a joint investigation of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Catoosa County Division of Family and Children Services and Catoosa County Codes Enforcement. The couple lived with their teenage children in a mobile home that did not have adequate heat, no hot water and the only running water was in the bathtub.
Evidence showed that the home was in a state of disrepair and filth. Codes Enforcement found the residence to be unlivable.

The father was an electrician and testified to earning $1,100-$1,800 a week after taxes.

In addition to the squalor of the residence, the couple repeatedly punished their teenage children by shooting them with Airsoft guns. The couple also restricted what their daughter could eat and padlocked the refrigerator to prevent her from obtaining food.

The daughter of this couple was also molested by her older half-brother who bribed her to allow sexual acts in exchange for food. The parents were aware of the molestation and left their daughter alone with her half-brother on a weekly basis while staying at another home they owned. The half-brother was sentenced to life with 25 years to serve.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans and Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe tried the case with assistance from victim advocate Ashley Nicholson, investigators Christy Smith and Daniel Thacker, and administrative assistants Annabelle Carter, Jennifer Jackson and Rachel Moon.

“Parents should be the first in line to protect children, but if they fail, we will step into that breach of our most basic foundations of our community,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller.

“The wickedness of a parent who treats their own flesh and blood with such cruelty and neglect will be met here in Northwest Georgia with the full force of justice.”
Latest Headlines
Catoosa County Couple Convicted Of Child Cruelty; Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 4/21/2025
TVA Seeks Energy Proposals For 50 To 1,000 Megawatts
  • Government
  • 4/21/2025
Chickamauga Lock Approach Wall Receives 2nd Nose Pier Delivery
Chickamauga Lock Approach Wall Receives 2nd Nose Pier Delivery
  • Breaking News
  • 4/21/2025
CFD To Host Advanced Regional Extrication Class April 26-27
  • Government
  • 4/21/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/21/2025
Breaking News
Catoosa County Couple Convicted Of Child Cruelty; Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
  • 4/21/2025

A Catoosa County jury convicted a couple for cruelty to children in the first degree (two counts) and cruelty to children in the second degree (two counts). Each received a sentence of 20 years ... more

Chickamauga Lock Approach Wall Receives 2nd Nose Pier Delivery
Chickamauga Lock Approach Wall Receives 2nd Nose Pier Delivery
  • 4/21/2025

Progress continues at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District marks a major milestone in the upstream approach walls contract. Crews successfully ... more

Billy Graham "Took Down The Ropes" At Warner Park Easter Crusade
Billy Graham "Took Down The Ropes" At Warner Park Easter Crusade
  • 4/19/2025

At the Warner Park fieldhouse near the zoo's giraffe exhibit there is an interesting marker. Dr. Billy Graham preached his 1953 Easter message in Chattanooga at the Warner Park fieldhouse. ... more

Breaking News
Superintendent Says Budget Being Cut To The Bone; School Board Opposes Watson Bill On Undocumented Students
  • 4/18/2025
Soddy Daisy Sets Rule On Shipping Container Buildings; Drops Distance Requirement From Alcohol Establishments
Soddy Daisy Sets Rule On Shipping Container Buildings; Drops Distance Requirement From Alcohol Establishments
  • 4/18/2025
Crews Begin Installing Massive Miter Gates At Chickamauga Lock
Crews Begin Installing Massive Miter Gates At Chickamauga Lock
  • 4/18/2025
LaFayette High Football Player, LHS Graduate Were Victims In Highway 27 Crash
  • 4/17/2025
CARTA Launching Service Enhancements; Incline To Get Insurance Reimbursement After Costly Fire
  • 4/17/2025
Opinion
Benchmark Testing Is Expensively Flopping
  • 4/21/2025
Compounded Damage
  • 4/20/2025
Top Senate Stories: Legislative Micromanaging - New Bill Gives State Lawmakers Power To Reject Federal Aid
  • 4/21/2025
He Has Risen
  • 4/19/2025
Equal Justice Under Law
  • 4/19/2025
Sports
Lady Vols Add All-ACC Guard Nya Robertson
  • 4/21/2025
#2/4 Vols Fall To Kentucky, 8-2, In Series Finale
#2/4 Vols Fall To Kentucky, 8-2, In Series Finale
  • 4/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: As McIlroy Proved, Not All Masters Wins Are Equal
Mark Wiedmer: As McIlroy Proved, Not All Masters Wins Are Equal
  • 4/19/2025
#4 Lady Vols Complete Sweep Of Auburn With 4-1 Win
  • 4/20/2025
#2/4 Vols Struggle Offensively In 4-1 Loss To Wildcats
  • 4/20/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Actors Shine In “The Play’s The Thing”
Life With Ferris: The Actors Shine In “The Play’s The Thing”
  • 4/21/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Vanishing Land, Old UTC Building, Brother, Rory, Boyd And F. Scott
  • 4/18/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Jason Dunham
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Jason Dunham
  • 4/18/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/21/2025
SAR Color Guard Honored At TN State Senate
SAR Color Guard Honored At TN State Senate
  • 4/21/2025
Entertainment
Grammy-Nominated Sierra Hull Displays Her Songwriting and Mandolinist Skills On Tuesday
Grammy-Nominated Sierra Hull Displays Her Songwriting and Mandolinist Skills On Tuesday
  • 4/20/2025
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 2025-26 Broadway Season
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 2025-26 Broadway Season
  • 4/18/2025
Judah And The Lion Rocks The Signal
Judah And The Lion Rocks The Signal
  • 4/18/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Dan Forrest's Creation Presented By Collegedale Academy Musicians
  • 4/21/2025
Opinion
Benchmark Testing Is Expensively Flopping
  • 4/21/2025
Compounded Damage
  • 4/20/2025
Top Senate Stories: Legislative Micromanaging - New Bill Gives State Lawmakers Power To Reject Federal Aid
  • 4/21/2025
Dining
Mi Mercadito Opens At 1820 E. Main; Beer Board Hears Other Cases
  • 4/17/2025
Planned Organic Restaurant By Black Creek Gets Thumbs Down
  • 4/17/2025
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
  • 4/15/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Releases Statement Following $17M For New Indigent Representation Plan
  • 4/17/2025
Gas Prices Drop 3.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/21/2025
Spring Starts With A Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
Spring Starts With A Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
  • 4/17/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 10-16
  • 4/17/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/17/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Host Fourth Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
Lee University To Host Fourth Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
  • 4/18/2025
GNTC Hosts 2025 NC3 Signing Day
  • 4/17/2025
Lee Has Second Senior Art Show
Lee Has Second Senior Art Show
  • 4/18/2025
Living Well
Celebrate Awards Honors Nonprofits And Volunteers
Celebrate Awards Honors Nonprofits And Volunteers
  • 4/18/2025
Erlanger And UnitedHealthcare Agree On New Contract
  • 4/18/2025
East Ridge High School Community Health Fair Set For April 26
East Ridge High School Community Health Fair Set For April 26
  • 4/17/2025
Memories
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Celebrating East Lake Park
Celebrating East Lake Park
  • 4/16/2025
Outdoors
Fish And Wildlife Commission Meet April 24-25 To Set 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 4/21/2025
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful Hosts Recycling Event April 26
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful Hosts Recycling Event April 26
  • 4/21/2025
Gran Fondo Hincapie Returns To Chattanooga May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's The Greatest Evidence For The Resurrection?
Bob Tamasy: What's The Greatest Evidence For The Resurrection?
  • 4/18/2025
Red Bank United Methodist Church Offers “Pet Blessings” During Red Bank Jubilee May 3
  • 4/17/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problem (I Need Jesus Now)" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/16/2025
Obituaries
Mary MacClaren Coghlan White
Mary MacClaren Coghlan White
  • 4/21/2025
Virginia S. King
Virginia S. King
  • 4/21/2025
Larry William Bates
Larry William Bates
  • 4/21/2025
Government
TVA Seeks Energy Proposals For 50 To 1,000 Megawatts
  • 4/21/2025
March State Revenues Were $33.3 Million Less Than Budget Estimates
  • 4/17/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/18/2025