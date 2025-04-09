Blackburn, Hagerty Introduce Bill To Require Tennessee Valley Authority Salary Disclosure

Senator Marsha Blackburn released the following statement after introducing theTVA Salary Transparency Act with Senator Bill Hagerty. The bill would ensure proper oversight of the Tennessee Valley Authority by requiring reporting of salary information of employees making more than $123,041 per year or the maximum basic pay rate of a General Schedule Grade 15 (GS-15) federal employee:

“The government and public utilities owned by the government work for the American people – not the other way around,” said Senator Blackburn. “This legislation would provide critical transparency into the salaries of federal employees at the TVA by reinstating the requirement that TVA report this information to Congress.”