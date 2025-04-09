Latest Headlines

Blackburn, Hagerty Introduce Bill To Require Tennessee Valley Authority Salary Disclosure

  • Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Senator Marsha Blackburn released the following statement after introducing theTVA Salary Transparency Act with Senator Bill Hagerty. The bill would ensure proper oversight of the Tennessee Valley Authority by requiring reporting of salary information of employees making more than $123,041 per year or the maximum basic pay rate of a General Schedule Grade 15 (GS-15) federal employee:

“The government and public utilities owned by the government work for the American people – not the other way around,” said Senator Blackburn. “This legislation would provide critical transparency into the salaries of federal employees at the TVA by reinstating the requirement that TVA report this information to Congress.”

The TVA Salary Transparency Act would reinstate and modernize the TVA annual reporting requirements to Congress as well as a requirement eliminated by the Federal Reports Elimination and Sunset Act in 1995.

This legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Steve Cohen and Tim Burchett.

