TVA Asks Public To Reduce Power Use

Effective at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and until further notice, TVA has asked EPB to encourage customers to reduce power use.

Officials said, "We ask everyone to follow these tips to keep the power grid strong while helping keep bills a little lower":

Set your home’s thermostat to 75–78ºF.

Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home.

Avoid using hot water when possible.

Delay using major appliances until further notice.

Turn off pool pumps.

Cook using a microwave, air fryer or an outdoor grill instead of the oven.

Turn off everything when you leave a room.

Use fans to keep air moving. Make sure ceiling fans rotate counterclockwise.

EPB will alert the public when TVA says customers can return to normal power use.