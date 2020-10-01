Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of a black bear.

Wildlife officers say while it is likely that multiple animals had scavenged the victim’s remains, there is no indication that a black bear has been in the area.

Officers will also be looking for evidence of a black bear on the victim’s remains from the autopsy findings.

Officers do not believe that the victim was killed by a black bear, however, a trap has been set as a precautionary measure. Additionally, no bear has been caught or observed in the area since the report was made.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA, TBI and CCSO.