 Thursday, October 1, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of a black bear. 

Wildlife officers say while it is likely that multiple animals had scavenged the victim’s remains, there is no indication that a black bear has been in the area.

Officers will also be looking for evidence of a black bear on the victim’s remains from the autopsy findings.  

Officers do not believe that the victim was killed by a black bear, however, a trap has been set as a precautionary measure.  Additionally, no bear has been caught or observed in the area since the report was made. 

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA, TBI and CCSO. 


October 1, 2020

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

October 1, 2020

Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

October 1, 2020

Cracker Barrel, Old Chicago, Logan's Finally Get Beer Permits


Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery ... (click for more)

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of ... (click for more)

After the third attempt, four restaurants were approved for beer sales by the City Beer Board on Thursday. Two locations of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and two Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that ... (click for more)

Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of a black bear. Wildlife officers say while it is likely that multiple animals had scavenged the victim’s remains, there is no indication that a black bear has been in the area. Officers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

Well, in my monthly walk through my garden I broke the sad news to my annuals and biennials that Monday would be our last weather with temperatures in the 80s, and that Father front would soon come knocking. My perennials were saddened, of course, because we’ve had a happy year. So, as my man Cleo dished out a round of Miracle-Gro and Osmocote to those that wanted a nudge before ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors