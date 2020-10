Chattanooga firefighters were able to extricate a driver from an upside down, partially submerged vehicle on Sunday morning.

Squad 19 and Engine 22 responded to a car in a ditch on Grubb Road with the driver trapped at 8 a.m.

The driver was able to move inside the vehicle and keep their head out of the water.

Firefighters were able to quickly remove the door and help the driver out of the car.

There were no significant injuries.