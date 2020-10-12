Eric McReynolds Gets 8-Year Sentence In 2013 Edward Glynn Homicide Case

Eric McReynolds on Monday entered into a plea agreement in the January 10, 2013 homicide of Edward Glenn Jr. that occurred at 2500 O’Rear St.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle said McReynolds pleaded guilty to facilitation of especially aggravated robbery and facilitation of second-degree murder.

In approving the plea agreement, Judge Tom Greenholtz sentenced McReynolds to eight years in prison for each count, to be served concurrently.

Stephen Lester was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in the Glenn slaying in December 2015.

McReynolds, who is now 30, was not charged in the Glenn case until August 2018 at the time there was a roundup of Athens Park Blood gang members.

10, 2013, on O'Rear Street in East Chattanooga. Carmisha Lay told that jury that she helped set up a robbery of former boyfriend Glenn by her then-boyfriend, gang leader Lester, on Jan.10, 2013, on O'Rear Street in East Chattanooga.

The robbery turned into murder.

Ms. Lay, who pleaded guilty to her part in the killing and got a 15-year sentence, said she was in the Athens Park Bloods along with Lester and McReynolds. She said she was a YG (Young Gangster) and Lester was a YOG (Young Original Gangster) - a higher ranking.

She said Glenn would sometimes come to visit her after they stopped seeing each other regularly. She said she began corresponding with Lester and met him in person in late November or early December 2012. She said she became his girlfriend and introduced him to family members.

Ms. Lay said Lester "was trying to rob somebody to get some money" and she mentioned Glenn as a possibility for "an easy robbery."

She said, "We could just rob him and get the money."

The witness said on the night of the slaying that Glenn sent her a text saying he was coming over. She said he brought marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine with him and they first did drugs.

She said she then went to take a shower and she took the opportunity to send a text to Lester saying Glenn was there. She said Lester mentioned that he was bringing "Donkey" (McReynolds) with him.

Ms. Lay said she was performing a sex act on Glenn when Lester and McReynolds burst through the front door and into the bedroom. She said they had bandanas over their faces and both were wielding handguns - with Lester having a semi-automatic weapon and McReynolds a revolver.

She said Lester grabbed her by the neck and put a gun to her head while sweeping her off the bed.

She said Lester then ordered McReynolds to fire at Glenn, and he did. She said Lester told McReynolds to fire a second shot, and he did.

Ms. Lay said the pair then left in the vehicle they came in after taking the victim's pants. She said Glenn had told them his money was in his pants, which were on the floor.

Ms. Lay said she found Glenn slumped on the bedroom floor. She said music was playing on his cellphone and "his eyes were rolling and bubbles were coming out of his mouth."

She ran across to the home of her grandmother, Ella Lay, and asked her to call 911.

She said she returned to Glenn, who was unresponsive. Ms. Lay said she then left with her mother, who was staying with the grandmother. She said she spent the night with an aunt until the police came for her.