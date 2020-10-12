Planning Panel Recommends Approval For Signal Mountain Subdivision Despite Opposition

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for a Signal Mountain subdivision on over 20 woodland acres despite opposition.

Jeff Barry and Reggie Garner are planning the project at 4344 Taft Highway near Fairmount Road.

Mr. Barry said it is planned to have about two lots per acre for single-family homes.

He said two soil tests have shown that the homes can be served by septic tanks.

Mr. Barry said there will be a single entrance to the subdivision and over 10 percent of the site will be kept as greenspace up toward the entrance. He said it will have a stone entryway and a stone bridge over a nearby creek.

He said he developed Signal Farms nearby and that Mr. Garner did Danbury.

Attorney Kirby Yost, representing some opponents, said the neighbors general do not oppose development but have "significant concerns" about this project.

She said most of the homes along Taft Highway in this vicinity have over an acre of land and many have two or more acres.

Attorney Yost said, "There is a lot of rock on the property and there is significant concern about the septic system." She added, "There is a huge area of rock under the dirt that you can see."

She also said it would add to traffic issues on two-lane Taft Highway.

Jay Young said he has a nearby five-acre homestead. He said he had difficulty finding two spots for septic on his large tract.

Planning Commission members said many of the concerns expressed by neighbors would be addressed in the permitting process.

There is a small adjacent tract that Mr. Barry originally sought C-2 zoning, but he changed that to office zoning that he said would allow about four townhomes. That case was deferred.

The larger tract case goes on to the County Commission.