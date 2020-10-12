 Monday, October 12, 2020 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Planning Panel Recommends Approval For Signal Mountain Subdivision Despite Opposition

Monday, October 12, 2020

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for a Signal Mountain subdivision on over 20 woodland acres despite opposition.

Jeff Barry and Reggie Garner are planning the project at 4344 Taft Highway near Fairmount Road.

Mr. Barry said it is planned to have about two lots per acre for single-family homes.

He said two soil tests have shown that the homes can be served by septic tanks.

Mr. Barry said there will be a single entrance to the subdivision and over 10 percent of the site will be kept as greenspace up toward the entrance. He said it will have a stone entryway and a stone bridge over a nearby creek.

He said he developed Signal Farms nearby and that Mr. Garner did Danbury.

Attorney Kirby Yost, representing some opponents, said the neighbors general do not oppose development but have "significant concerns" about this project.

She said most of the homes along Taft Highway in this vicinity have over an acre of land and many have two or more acres.

Attorney Yost said, "There is a lot of rock on the property and there is significant concern about the septic system." She added, "There is a huge area of rock under the dirt that you can see."

She also said it would add to traffic issues on two-lane Taft Highway.

Jay Young said he has a nearby five-acre homestead. He said he had difficulty finding two spots for septic on his large tract.

Planning Commission members said many of the concerns expressed by neighbors would be addressed in the permitting process. 

There is a small adjacent tract that Mr. Barry originally sought C-2 zoning, but he changed that to office zoning that he said would allow about four townhomes. That case was deferred.

The larger tract case goes on to the County Commission.


October 12, 2020

Neighbors Opposed To Expansion Of Large Wedding Venue On Dolly Pond Road

October 12, 2020

Planning Panel Recommends Approval For Signal Mountain Subdivision Despite Opposition

October 12, 2020

Rep. Robin Smith Highlights Healthcare Advances In State Legislation


Some residents of Dolly Pond Road at Georgetown on Monday at the Planning Commission expressed opposition to the expansion of a major wedding venue. Howe Farms, which already features five ... (click for more)

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for a Signal Mountain subdivision on over 20 woodland acres despite opposition. Jeff Barry and Reggie Garner are planning the project ... (click for more)

District 26 Rep. Robin Smith visited the Pachyderm Club during their Monday afternoon meeting, and she focused on the subject of healthcare for the majority of the afternoon. “Please stop ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Neighbors Opposed To Expansion Of Large Wedding Venue On Dolly Pond Road

Some residents of Dolly Pond Road at Georgetown on Monday at the Planning Commission expressed opposition to the expansion of a major wedding venue. Howe Farms, which already features five wedding venues on 330 acres on two former farms, acquired about 10 additional acres. It is seeking to put in cabins, short term vacation rentals and an RV campground for places for guests to ... (click for more)

Planning Panel Recommends Approval For Signal Mountain Subdivision Despite Opposition

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for a Signal Mountain subdivision on over 20 woodland acres despite opposition. Jeff Barry and Reggie Garner are planning the project at 4344 Taft Highway near Fairmount Road. Mr. Barry said it is planned to have about two lots per acre for single-family homes. He said two soil tests have shown that the homes can be ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Imagine ‘Day Without Water’

The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank. This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today’s Disliked Holiday

There are 10 Federal holidays every year and today marks the most disliked; the only people who like ‘Columbus Day’ are government workers and the employees of banks. When we were in the first grade, we were taught to sing: “In 14 hundred, and 92, Columbus sailed the ocean blue…” but, in the years later, have we learned that on Oct. 12, 1492, ole Christopher ran aground at some ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Tennis Wins Four At MTSU Tournament

Chattanooga took home four wins on the final day of action at the MTSU Buck Bouldin Battle of the Boro in Murfreesboro, Tenn., today. UTC won one in doubles and three in singles to conclude its second event of the fall slate. Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Quinten Nevenhoven scored the doubles win. They defeated MTSU’s Patrick Kristensen and Max Rauch in a tiebreaker [7-6 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Chunks Of My Childhood Are Vanishing

Following my recent back surgery, I finally feel like sitting up and writing again. This has been tough on me and I am still a long way from returning to normal. However, as I sit back and reflect on the happenings of the last several weeks, I am reminded once again of the fragility of it all. In the past several weeks, many of my childhood baseball idols have passed away. Lou Brock, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors