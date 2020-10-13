October 13, 2020
October 12, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN
6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)
Some residents of Dolly Pond Road at Georgetown on Monday at the Planning Commission expressed opposition to the expansion of a major wedding venue.
Howe Farms, which already features five ... (click for more)
The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank.
This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)
Almost 70 years ago, it was decided there should be a bicycle race that would go from Sweden’s top to its bottom in northern Europe. Sweden, perhaps the most gorgeous of all the world’s countries, is also geographically demanding and the route – the length of the Gulf of Bothnia and much of the Baltic Sea – ain’t for sissies. Lest you forget, this is where the Vikings ancestry lives. ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently.
On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)
Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight.
Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)