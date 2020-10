Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, JOSHUA LYNN

136 OAKLAND LN CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, MIRACLE LANWNA

1334 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

1215 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CALDERONE, SAM

3333 GUNDY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

---

CARTER, ALICIA A

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CHUBB, RODERICK ANTONIO

219 PINE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

1618 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

4702 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DELANEY, MARTEL JARON

20 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

DELETE, WILLIAM DALE

1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $1,000

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

ELLIOTT, NICOLE ELIZABETH

218 GRAVES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

ELLIOTT, SAVALAS ARMAND

260 TREEMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN

8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

FINLEY, TEDARRIUS KIERRE

340 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE

935 UP THE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HANKS, TANNER JAMES

4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHUBB, RODERICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HANKS, TANNER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON, JENNIFER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 LILES, KAREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/11/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 500 (SHOPLIFT

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

CRIMINAL SIMULATION RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/05/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOMS, YO KUM

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/20/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND TURNER, BRUCE R

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/14/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HAVIS, AARON5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---JOHNSON, JENNIFER RENEE6208 WHEATFIELD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $1,000AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---KREMENETSKY, SERGEI4017 SHORELINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAW---LAWSON, MAX NICKALUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101433Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LILES, KAREN MICHELLE583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 500 (SHOPLIFTDRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASS---LOFTIN, JAMES LEE1505 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCONKEY, MICHAEL LEEHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGULLION, DIXIE LEE88 COLLEGE RD FYFFE, 35791Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---MCKIBBEN, JONATHAN OLIN4425 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID4927 COURT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE538 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANNOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---NEELY, BRANDON JAMMAL709 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS7310 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDCRIMINAL SIMULATION---PATTON, CHANIGH902 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00---PULLENS, JESSE1629 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE9311 BILLLERY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE8009 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431958Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SOLOMON, KRAIG4818 MADONNA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE701 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY---STEELE, ROBERT JASON48 JAY HARDY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TAUBE, THOMAS MICHEAL1608 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TOMS, YO KUM413 PARAGON DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---TURNER, BRUCE R3817 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---WILLIAMSON, PRISCILLA E4601 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1233 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10,000