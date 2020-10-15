Woman Says She Was Robbed At Brainerd Road Meeting To Sell Laundry Pods

A woman said she was robbed when she showed up at the Brainerd Road Kanku's to sell laundry pods.

Police responded to the Sept. 28 incident. Police said they spoke to the victim over the phone, who said she had been selling laundry pods on Facebook. She told police Derecka Witcher, 29, had messaged her and asked for some of the pods.

The victim told police Ms. Witcher asked the victim to meet her at the Kanku’s around 7 p.m. The victim said she went to the Kanku’s with a friend. When Ms. Witcher and the friend pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, police said the two began to punch and kick the vehicle.

In video seen later, Ms. Witcher could be seen opening the back passenger door and entering the victim’s vehicle. The victim told police Ms. Witcher stole her Iphone from her. The victim’s friend told police Ms. Witcher had on black gloves and possessed a black pistol. Police said they could not see a pistol in Ms. Witcher’s hands in the video.

The victim said she backed the vehicle up in order to let her friend back in. She told police Ms. Witcher and her friend began to strike and damage her vehicle as she was pulling away.

Ms. Witcher was arrested on Tuesday. She faces an aggravated robbery charge.