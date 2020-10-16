Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BANKSTON, AMBER
3350 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, GARY WAYNE
475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, ISAIAH E
4901 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 374102112
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN
955 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
8220 HARRISON BAY RD APT B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, CAMERON
5307 WEAVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF METH
---
CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON
5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161926
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON
8021 BIRCH DR Chattanooga, 374211544
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
3608 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER
1807 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SHOPLIFTING
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS
1411 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSESSSION OF METHA
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
6910 Gwinnett Ct Ooltewah, 373638877
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLEMING, KARL E
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INDECENCY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER
3018 GREENWOOD AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GANN, AMANDA LEIGH
1330 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO
23 SIMMSON LANE RINGOLD, 31419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GRAVETT, CHRISTIE ANNE
2516 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
2122 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS
---
GRIMSLEY, MARGARET J
6116 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSS OF MORPHINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF FENTINYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
POSS OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
---
HULSEY, MILTON LABRON
1111 SCENIC ROAD EAST FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, ROLLAND DWAYNE ARTHUR
3803 PINE VALLEY ROAD COLUMBUS, 43219
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
2002 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, KENNETH BERNARD
3814 DEERFOOT DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, HEATHER MARIE
144 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE
2288 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212609
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOPEZ, ARON
810 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
MAHOWALD, MARK T
901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT
43 11 EAST 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
578 CARROL DR Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD
622 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
196 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REGISTRATION VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS
---
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
1345 ROBERTSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ONGAU, EUCABETH
9543 SILVER STONE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE
7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POUND, DEMARCUS DEMOND
1214 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RANDOLPH, JESSICA EILEEN
484 SOUTH PINE STREET DAYTON, 373210000
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY
3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
2141 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
1105 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TINKER, MARK DUSTIN
735 CHERI CIR WHITWELL, 373975406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
Here are the mug shots:
|AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|BANKSTON, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, ISAIAH E
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|
|
|MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/02/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|
|
|MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- REGISTRATION VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS
|
|MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ONGAU, EUCABETH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|
|
|RANDOLPH, JESSICA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|TINKER, MARK DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|