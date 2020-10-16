 Friday, October 16, 2020 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, October 16, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKSTON, AMBER 
3350 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, GARY WAYNE 
475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, ISAIAH E 
4901 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 374102112 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN 
955 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BROWN, ERIC CHARLES 
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY 
8220 HARRISON BAY RD APT B HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE 
809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, CAMERON 
5307 WEAVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF METH
---
CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON 
5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161926 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON 
8021 BIRCH DR Chattanooga, 374211544 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CHARACTER, TAVARIS J 
3608 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER 
1807 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN 
6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SHOPLIFTING
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS 
1411 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSESSSION OF METHA
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY 
6910 Gwinnett Ct Ooltewah, 373638877 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DELONEY, DEPRESHIA 
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLEMING, KARL E 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INDECENCY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER 
3018 GREENWOOD AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GANN, AMANDA LEIGH 
1330 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO 
23 SIMMSON LANE RINGOLD, 31419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GRAVETT, CHRISTIE ANNE 
2516 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID 
2122 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS
---
GRIMSLEY, MARGARET J 
6116 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSS OF MORPHINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF FENTINYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
POSS OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
---
HULSEY, MILTON LABRON 
1111 SCENIC ROAD EAST FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, ROLLAND DWAYNE ARTHUR 
3803 PINE VALLEY ROAD COLUMBUS, 43219 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE 
2002 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, KENNETH BERNARD 
3814 DEERFOOT DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KELLY, HEATHER MARIE 
144 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE 
2288 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212609 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOPEZ, ARON 
810 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
MAHOWALD, MARK T 
901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT 
43 11 EAST 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A 
578 CARROL DR Ringgold, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD 
622 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D 
4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST 
196 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REGISTRATION VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS
---
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE 
1345 ROBERTSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ONGAU, EUCABETH 
9543 SILVER STONE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POUND, DEMARCUS DEMOND 
1214 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RANDOLPH, JESSICA EILEEN 
484 SOUTH PINE STREET DAYTON, 373210000 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY 
3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SANDERS, RENEE JANE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
2141 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA 
1105 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TINKER, MARK DUSTIN 
735 CHERI CIR WHITWELL, 373975406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTON 
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR 
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL 
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE 
HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON 
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY

Here are the mug shots:

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
BANKSTON, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, ISAIAH E
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURTON, CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
  • POSSESSION OF METH
CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
   
   
MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/02/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
   
MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • REGISTRATION VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ONGAU, EUCABETH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
   
RANDOLPH, JESSICA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
   
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
   
TINKER, MARK DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


October 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

October 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 15, 2020

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, AMBER 3350 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga. Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKSTON, AMBER 3350 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BELL, GARY WAYNE 475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Seven Predictions

I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors