Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKSTON, AMBER

3350 WESTSIDE DR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, GARY WAYNE

475 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, ISAIAH E

4901 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 374102112

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN

955 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BROWN, ERIC CHARLES

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY

8220 HARRISON BAY RD APT B HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE

809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BURTON, CAMERON

5307 WEAVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF METH

---

CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON

5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161926

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CARGLE, TAHJ DAWON

8021 BIRCH DR Chattanooga, 374211544

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

CHARACTER, TAVARIS J

3608 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER

1807 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN

6354 FAIRVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SHOPLIFTING

---

DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

1411 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSESSSION OF METHA

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY

6910 Gwinnett Ct Ooltewah, 373638877

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DELONEY, DEPRESHIA

7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FLEMING, KARL E

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INDECENCY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHER

3018 GREENWOOD AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GANN, AMANDA LEIGH

1330 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO

23 SIMMSON LANE RINGOLD, 31419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GRAVETT, CHRISTIE ANNE

2516 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

2122 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POS

---

GRIMSLEY, MARGARET J

6116 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSS OF MORPHINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF FENTINYL FOR RESALE

POSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE

POSS OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSS OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE

---

HULSEY, MILTON LABRON

1111 SCENIC ROAD EAST FORT PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, ROLLAND DWAYNE ARTHUR

3803 PINE VALLEY ROAD COLUMBUS, 43219

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

JACKSON, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

2002 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JONES, KENNETH BERNARD

3814 DEERFOOT DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLY, HEATHER MARIE144 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE2288 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212609Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATECRIMINAL SIMULATION---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOPEZ, ARON810 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---MAHOWALD, MARK T901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT43 11 EAST 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCCORMICK, KELSEY A578 CARROL DR Ringgold, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCKELDIN, NORMAN HAROLD622 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MERCIERS, TREVOR D4909 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MILLIGAN, SEAN ERNEST196 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONREGISTRATION VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS---MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE1345 ROBERTSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ONGAU, EUCABETH9543 SILVER STONE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE1712 CANNON DR FT. O, 30742Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PITTS, SHANDEXTRIA KYNAE7604 STANDIFER GAP APT 905 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POUND, DEMARCUS DEMOND1214 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RANDOLPH, JESSICA EILEEN484 SOUTH PINE STREET DAYTON, 373210000Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SANDERS, RENEE JANE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL2141 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA1105 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TINKER, MARK DUSTIN735 CHERI CIR WHITWELL, 373975406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---TOOLE, JEREMIAH CLAYTONNONE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILSON, RACHEL HAVENHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WILSON, WILLIAM JOEHOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERY

