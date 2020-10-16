Catoosa And Chattooga Counties Each Have Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 64 More Deaths
Friday, October 16, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,556.
There were 1,609 new cases as that total reached 337,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,217, up 136 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,328 cases, up 14; 20 deaths, up 1; 81 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 865 cases, up 2; 27 deaths, up 1; 63 hospitalizations
Dade County: 321 cases, up 5; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,725 cases, up 7; 42 deaths; 92 hospitalizations, down 1
Whitfield County: 5,027 cases, up 34; 63 deaths; 261 hospitalizations, up 4