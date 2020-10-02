Man Who Has Been Sent Back To Mexico 3 Times Is Charged Again By Federal Authorities After His Return To U.S.

A man who was sent back to his home country of Mexico on April 22, 2019, has been picked up again in this country by immigration authorities.

Roberto Castillo Bonilla, who has been deported three times, is charged in Chattanooga Federal Court with illegal re-entry.

Authorities said Castillo Bonilla, who also goes by the names of Roberto Garcia and Roberto Hastillo, was caught last Friday.

They said fingerprints proved his identity.

The United States Border Patrol first removed Castillo Bonilla to Mexico on July 26, 2009, at Del Rio, Tex., by an Expedited Removal Order dated July 25, 2009.

Then, the United States removed him to Mexico on Aug. 23, 2011.

His third removal was the one last year.