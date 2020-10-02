 Friday, October 2, 2020 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man Who Has Been Sent Back To Mexico 3 Times Is Charged Again By Federal Authorities After His Return To U.S.

Friday, October 2, 2020

A man who was sent back to his home country of Mexico on April 22, 2019, has been picked up again in this country by immigration authorities.

Roberto Castillo Bonilla, who has been deported three times, is charged in Chattanooga Federal Court with illegal re-entry.

Authorities said Castillo Bonilla, who also goes by the names of Roberto Garcia and Roberto Hastillo, was caught last Friday.

They said fingerprints proved his identity.

The United States Border Patrol first removed Castillo Bonilla to Mexico on July 26, 2009, at Del Rio, Tex., by an Expedited Removal Order dated July 25, 2009.

Then, the United States removed him to Mexico on Aug. 23, 2011.

His third removal was the one last year.


Man In Child Pornography Case Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison, Must Pay Over $13,000 In Assessments

A man who earlier pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and attempt to transfer obscene material to a minor has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. Christopher Ray Wilson was also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to "BluePillow1" series; a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment; a $3,000 special assessment to the Amy, Vicky, and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Jerk Shames Nashville

I happened to be one of 73 million people who were conned into watching Tuesday night’s Presidential debate as it instead turned into a debacle. I was just like everyone who mourned a waste of time after viewing the largest TV brawl of the year (73 million viewers) except for the Super Bowl. Believe me, I will not be a repeat visitor of such disgusting theater. But I will tell you ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


