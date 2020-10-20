 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Sheriff's Office Warns About Sharp Rise In Car Burglaries

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

There is a growing number of car burglaries happening around unincorporated areas of Hamilton County, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigator Brevin Cameron said the most important step people can take in preventing any more burglaries is simply to lock their car when not inside it.

 

“A lot of these crimes occur, it’s not vehicles getting windows smashed,” Investigator Cameron said. “It’s criminals walking up and trying to find low-hanging fruit, that unlocked vehicle they can open and be in and out of in a minute or thirty seconds or less.”

 

He said that even if a person hides their valuables or guns somewhere in the car, that will not stop someone from looking through their unlocked vehicle.

He said if a burglar sees a jacket spread out over something, that signals that something else is being hidden.

 

“It’s happening across the area,” the detective said. “The biggest thing is locking your vehicle and removing valuables from your vehicle. Simply hiding them doesn’t stop criminals though.”

 

Aside from locking car doors, he said security cameras and alarm systems are great deterrents to burglars. In addition to this, he said people should write down serial numbers for any valuable items like firearms and yard equipment and phones..

 

He repeatedly stressed the importance of securing firearms, telling media there have been over a dozen firearms stolen from vehicles since August. There have been a total of 85 reported break ins.

 

“Thirteen firearms have been stolen in the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County since August, and they’ve been primarily out of unsecured vehicles,” investigator Cameron said. “As a firearm owner, you want to secure it.”

 

He did say the increase in crime is somewhat expected, as every year crime increases in the warm summer months. He also said crime generally spikes whenever schools go on break in the fall, and last week was Hamilton County’s fall break.

 

While burglars often work in groups, he said there is no one demographic or age-group that is common among those suspected of these robberies.

 

“What we’re seeing is that there will be these groups of individuals who come through and try to open doors and rummage through vehicles and take anything of value out,” investigator Cameron said. “They are targeting firearms, and that seems like a trend. A lot of times they’ll leave things like laptops. They’re more like mass-harvesting items of value.”

 

Lastly, the investigator said that stolen firearms are often used in crimes. He said “It’s no secret that crime across America has increased lately. Typically, when a crime occurs, that firearm is a stolen weapon. That’s how a lot of these criminals are acquiring weapons, through the black market trade of firearms.”

 


October 20, 2020

Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

October 20, 2020

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

October 20, 2020

Industrial Development Board May Go From 7 Members To 9


Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie ... (click for more)

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of ... (click for more)

The City Industrial Development Board may move from seven members to nine. City Council members noted how complicated it is to make reappointments under a system where there is a rotation ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie Radu earlier headed the Family Justice Center, which is located in Brainerd. (click for more)

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of campaigns for UnifiEd. (click for more)

Opinion

BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity. It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Covenant Athletes Named To USA South Week 7 Decade Athletes of the Week

In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors