Wade Hinton Defends His Actions In Global Green Lighting Settlement

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Former city attorney and current mayoral candidate Wade Hinton defended his actions in a settlement with Global Green Lighting that were criticized in a City Council resolution.
 
The council passed the resolution on Tuesday night that said Mr. Hinton should have alerted them to the settlement and they only found out after a city audit years later.
 
Hinton said, "My job as city attorney was to represent the best interests of the city and taxpayers. The settlement we worked on with the administration saved the city future out-of-pocket expenses in exchange for equipment that for the city was obsolete.

 

"The transfer of the lights required City Council approval and that was clearly stated in the agreement. I was both surprised and disappointed the approval of the settlement had not taken place after I transitioned from the city.  Nonetheless, I’m pleased that the City Council has taken appropriate action by ratifying the agreement.

 

"Chattanoogans should know that in my first 100 days as your mayor, we will review the controls and process to ensure there are proper safeguards and complete inventories of all city equipment."

 

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Zarzours Gets A Needed Boost From An Old Friend

Person Shot In Bradley County; Suspect In Custody


Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught ... (click for more)

The cornbread is back at the venerable Zarzours restaurant along with the mashed potatoes, pinto beans, slaw, black-eyed peas and pickled beets. Proprietor Shannon Fuller said it ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Carson Road SE in southeastern Bradley County. Deputies and detectives were on the scene. The victim was transported by LifeForce ... (click for more)



Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught the shooter and he was killed in a gunbattle in Rossville. (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman "Ticked Off" That Brown Middle Teacher Allowed Protest Leader Marie Mott To Address Students

School Board member Rhonda Thurman says a county school teacher should not have allowed local protest leader Marie Mott to address students in a recent Zoom meeting. Ms. Thurman said, "I'm really ticked off that we would have time for this presentation from someone facing serious charges in court and who is under investigation by the TBI for threatening a local judge." Ms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


