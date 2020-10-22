Home On Rogers Road Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home was damaged by fire early Thursday morning on Rogers Road.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 4800 block of Rogers Road off of North Moore Road.



The Chattanooga Fire Department's Quint 13 was first on the scene and reported a working residential structure fire.

Firefighting operations were launched with an interior attack and search.

All of the residents had safely escaped the burning home.

Other responding units methodically joined in the effort to get the fire out. Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2 (Red Shift), CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the scene.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.