Chattanooga Mayor Race To Include Dozen Candidates - Or More

There may be as many as a dozen candidates in the race for mayor of Chattanooga, and likely even more.

Picking up petitions to run thus far are Monty Bruell, D'Angelo Davis, Russell Gilbert, Tim Kelly, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, Erskine Oglesby and Elenora Woods.

Others who have said they plan to run include Chris Dahl, Wade Hinton, Keith Smartt and Kim White.

Informal Chattanoogan.com polls thus far indicate that Mr. Kelly, who is an auto and motorcycle dealer, is the current front runner. Ms. White, former president of the River City Company, has been second in those polls.

Those picking up petitions for City Council seats thus far:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

District 3

Ken Smith

District 4

Darrin Ledford

District 5

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

Ladarius Price

Cynthis G. Stanley-Price

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Marie Mott

District 9

The election is next March 3.