 Sunday, October 25, 2020 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


1 Person Unaccounted For In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

Sunday, October 25, 2020

One person is unaccounted for in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department has been battling a second alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with possible entrapment. 

 

A passerby called it in at 4:42 a.m.

and reported seeing flames coming from the home in the 3400 block, located near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard. 

 

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the back of the structure. 

 

They tried to do a search, but fire conditions worsened so everyone was pulled out of the house for safety reasons and operations shifted to a defensive attack. 

 

A second search was attempted but again, things were too dangerous so crews were removed from the interior.

 

The entire back side of the house was consumed with flames and the fire ran across the second floor. There is damage throughout the home. 

 

By 6:45 a.m., the fire was marked under control. 

 

One resident and two dogs escaped safely and one resident is believed to still be inside. They have not yet been located. 

 

The house is unsafe to enter at all at this time due to the structure being weakened by fire and water from fire trucks. Public Works will be bringing in heavy equipment to tear the structure down. With the use of that equipment, CFD will be able to move material around and make sure that all hot spots are extinguished. It will also assist in the search for the person who is unaccounted for. 

 

Engine 15, Engine 4, Squad and Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 7, Engine and Ladder 5, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue shift), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded. Green shift crews took over the scene at shift change. 

 

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area. Fire hoses are on the ground supplying water to the scene. 



October 25, 2020

Search On At Chickamauga Creek For Missing Kayaker From Rossville

October 25, 2020

1 Person Unaccounted For In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

October 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


TWRA officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police have continued searching for Robert “DJ” Young, 26, from Rossville, Sunday morning. ... (click for more)

One person is unaccounted for in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department has been battling a second alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with possible ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO 2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Search On At Chickamauga Creek For Missing Kayaker From Rossville

TWRA officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police have continued searching for Robert “DJ” Young, 26, from Rossville, Sunday morning. Mr. Young was reported missing and his possessions were found in an overturned kayak on Chickamauga Creek on Saturday. Mr. Young’s fiancée dropped him off around 9 a.m. on Saturday ... (click for more)

1 Person Unaccounted For In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

One person is unaccounted for in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department has been battling a second alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with possible entrapment. A passerby called it in at 4:42 a.m. and reported seeing flames coming from the home in the 3400 block, located near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump’s $455 Billion Call

Late last fall, there was a story that got a lot of mileage and for good reason. Donald Trump’s economic trade policy of America First signaled that our President had the guts to say “enough is enough” to The Marshall Plan, which by all rights should have been discontinued about 50 years ago but was not. It enabled the countries we were eager to help following World War II to continue ... (click for more)

Sports

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished ... (click for more)

Zeca Ends Career In CFC 1-0 Loss To Maryland Bobcats

For but a moment, it looked as if Zeca’s footballing skill would produce one last highlight in a career full of them. Standing with his back to the goal and down 1-0 to the Maryland Bobcats, the Chattanooga Football Club’s captain located the ball, flipped backwards, and took a bicycle kick. A storybook ending was being written in front of the Finley Stadium crowd who could not ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors