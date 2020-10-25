1 Person Unaccounted For In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

One person is unaccounted for in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department has been battling a second alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with possible entrapment.

A passerby called it in at 4:42 a.m. and reported seeing flames coming from the home in the 3400 block, located near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the back of the structure.

They tried to do a search, but fire conditions worsened so everyone was pulled out of the house for safety reasons and operations shifted to a defensive attack.

A second search was attempted but again, things were too dangerous so crews were removed from the interior.

The entire back side of the house was consumed with flames and the fire ran across the second floor. There is damage throughout the home.

By 6:45 a.m., the fire was marked under control.

One resident and two dogs escaped safely and one resident is believed to still be inside. They have not yet been located.

The house is unsafe to enter at all at this time due to the structure being weakened by fire and water from fire trucks. Public Works will be bringing in heavy equipment to tear the structure down. With the use of that equipment, CFD will be able to move material around and make sure that all hot spots are extinguished. It will also assist in the search for the person who is unaccounted for.

Engine 15, Engine 4, Squad and Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 7, Engine and Ladder 5, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue shift), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded. Green shift crews took over the scene at shift change.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area. Fire hoses are on the ground supplying water to the scene.