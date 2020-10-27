Tennessee’s Unified Command Planning 6 COVID-19 Testing Events In Rural Counties This Weekend

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, in an ongoing effort to curb rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:



West Tennessee



Crockett County



Alamo Christian Church

1550 TN-88

Alamo, TN 38001

Fayette County



Oakland First Baptist Church

8695 US-64

Somerville, TN 38068

Middle Tennessee



Smith County



Smith County Ag Center

159 Ag Center Lane

Carthage, TN 37030

Wilson County



Wilson County Fairgrounds

945 East Baddour Pkwy.

Lebanon, TN 37087

East Tennessee



Grainger County



Grainger County Health Dept.

185 Justice Center Drive

Rutledge, TN 37861

Johnson County



Johnson County High School

510 Fairground Lane

Mountain City, TN 37683

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.



Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at:www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/ health/documents/cedep/novel- coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf .



Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

