Tennessee’s Unified Command Planning 6 COVID-19 Testing Events In Rural Counties This Weekend

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, in an ongoing effort to curb rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas.
Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:
West Tennessee
Crockett County
Alamo Christian Church
1550 TN-88
Alamo, TN 38001
Fayette County
Oakland First Baptist Church
8695 US-64
Somerville, TN 38068
Middle Tennessee
Smith County
Smith County Ag Center
159 Ag Center Lane
Carthage, TN 37030
Wilson County
Wilson County Fairgrounds
945 East Baddour Pkwy.
Lebanon, TN 37087
East Tennessee
Grainger County
Grainger County Health Dept.
185 Justice Center Drive
Rutledge, TN 37861
Johnson County
Johnson County High School
510 Fairground Lane
Mountain City, TN 37683
Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at:www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.