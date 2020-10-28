REAL ID Goes Into Effect Oct. 1, 2021

 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reminds Tennesseans that one year from today, the REAL ID Act of 2005 will go into effect. Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, individuals seeking to enter certain federal buildings, nuclear facilities, military bases, or to board commercial flights within the United States will be required to have a REAL ID compliant license or acceptable alternative identification such as a valid United States passport or military ID to gain entry. The REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.

Who needs a REAL ID? Anyone who flies domestically within the United States, seeks entry to a military base, nuclear facility or certain federal buildings after Oct.

1, 2021 and plans to use a state- issued license or ID as a form of identification.

Is a REAL ID the only form of identification that will be accepted? A REAL ID is not the only form of identification that will be accepted. A valid U.S. passport or military ID are other common forms of identification that will be accepted in place of a REAL ID.

What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL ID, Tennesseans must provide one proof of citizenship or legal presence, one proof of their full Social Security Number and two proofs of Tennessee residency along with documentation to support any name change from your proof of citizenship document. A full list of accepted documents can be found here.

Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk Partner. Participating locations can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

How much is a REAL ID? A REAL ID costs the same as a standard credential. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate charge of $8-12.

What if you don’t need a REAL ID? Those who do not wish to obtain a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or standard credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, and access to hospitals, banks, post offices and federal courts.

Where can I find more information about REAL ID? Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Blood Donors Support The Meigs Community By Donating Late Into The Night; But Need For Blood Continues

Voting Lines Are Too Long - And Response

I've tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I've been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is "the second plague" roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of "those" Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted 'no' would actually support

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who


