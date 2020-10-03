4 County School Campuses Closed Friday Due To COVID-19 Concerns, Another On A/B Schedule

Hamilton County Schools on Friday had four school campuses closed due to COVID-19 concerns and another was on an A/B schedule.

The county schools reported 38 students with COVID as well as 510 close contacts.

Among staff, it was 11 cases with 16 others awaiting tests. There were 48 active close contacts.

Shifting to online learning on Friday were Signal Mountain Middle/High School, Ooltewah Elementary, Battle Academy and CSAS Upper and Lower.

Red Bank High was on an A and B hybrid schedule for the week.

Williamson County Schools as of Tuesday reported: