4 County School Campuses Closed Friday Due To COVID-19 Concerns, Another On A/B Schedule

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Hamilton County Schools on Friday had four school campuses closed due to COVID-19 concerns and another was on an A/B schedule.

The county schools reported 38 students with COVID as well as 510 close contacts.

Among staff, it was 11 cases with 16 others awaiting tests. There were 48 active close contacts.

Shifting to online learning on Friday were Signal Mountain Middle/High School, Ooltewah Elementary, Battle Academy and CSAS Upper and Lower.

Red Bank High was on an A and B hybrid schedule for the week.

Williamson County Schools as of Tuesday reported:

  • 19 Staff members in Isolation with a confirmed positive case
  • 29 Staff members in Quarantine due to exposure to a positive case
  • 58 Students in Isolation with a confirmed positive case
  • 1,532 Students in Quarantine due to exposure to a positive case
  • Cases spread across 37 of the district’s 49 schools and the district office

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL 817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, CODY LEE 1410 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073501 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE --- ... (click for more)

Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) sent letters to officials in the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to say he would be stepping down from Congress effective Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Rep. Graves also entered the following farewell statement into the Congressional Record on Friday: When I was young, my Dad always used to tell me that if I dreamed big and worked

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we open this week's edition of the Saturday Funnies – and Friday night football fans are shivering in their first 50-degree weather this fall -- our riddle is this: "If 11 plus two equals one, what does nine plus five equal?" Just be calm, dwell on it; the answer will come to you! While you toss it about in your mind, please know The Saturday Funnies are a gathering of

Cleveland State Student-Athletics Set To Launch January 2021

After the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association made nationwide rulings this year on athletic competition at member institutions due to COVID-19, Cleveland State Community College Athletic Director Mike Policastro had work to do. With the Cougars and Lady Cougars participating in eight different championship sports at Cleveland State, scheduling became a top priority

Mocs' Bryce Nunnelly Named Semi-Finalist For Campbell Trophy

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Bryce Nunnelly was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced this week. A record 199 semifinalists are vying for one of college football's most sought-after and coveted awards. "This is terrific news. To


